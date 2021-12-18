Nigeria, China to partner on renewable energy

The federal government says it will partner with China on the development of a renewable energy research centre that will boost renewable energy technology in selected Nigerian universities.

This was disclosed in a statement by the ministry of science, technology and innovation.

The statement said the partnership is aimed at bringing excellence in renewable energy technologies.

“The proposed partnership between the Chinese and Nigerian universities is expected to build and upgrade centres of excellence in renewable energy technologies which include green energy – solar, wind, hydro, bio-energy, energy efficiency and management,” it said.

According to the statement, during a courtesy call to the ministry by Ji Yuxin, country representative of Power China in Nigeria, Mohammed Abdullahi, minister of state for science, technology and innovation, received on behalf of the ministry a donation of solar panel equipment from the Department of Commerce of Yunan Province and Kunming Engineering Corporation Ltd of the People’s Republic of China.

Abdullahi said the support received from China would help to stem the tide of rural-urban migration, describing lack of power as the major problem in rural areas.

Ji Yuxin said the donation is in line with promoting green technology in rural communities and is a part of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

He added that the donation is a project that aims to solve the issue of electricity shortages in rural areas where the national grid is not accessible.