The Niger Government on Thursday said that it had approved N145 million for a consultation into determining the quantity of hydro-carbon (crude oil) deposit in the state.

Hajiya Ramatu Mohammed, the State’s Commissioner for Mineral Resources, made this known during a news briefing at the Government House, Minna.

According to her, the consultant submitted a bill of N381 million for shallow wells dug during oil exploration and other activities carried out in parts of the state.

“Out of the bill, Niger State Executive Council today approved the sum of N145 million as part payment for the job they have done so far,’’ she said.

Mohammed said that the consultant had done a good job to prove the presence of hydro-carbon in Kontagora, Kutigi, Enagi and other areas in the state (Bida Basin).

“The sample taken overseas by the consultant shows that there is evidence of hydro-carbon in the state but what we want to determine now is the quantity.

“The companies will research further into the oil exploration and invest depending on their interest,’’ she said.

She said that government was already discussing the development of the state oil sector with two investors based in the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Commissioner said that once it was proved that there was commercial deposit of crude oil in the Bida basin, the exercise would be transferred to the Federal Government and the state government would be reimbursed.

She said that the state participated in this year’s petroleum summit hosted by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in Abuja in February.

“Niger state had a stand there and quite a number of oil companies have indicated interest to do business with us,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bida basin in Niger starts from Kontagora area to slightly beyond Lokoja in Kogi state, and it is divided into two portions; the Northern Bida Basin, and the Southern Bida Basin.

The Northern Bida Basin comprises the Bida sand stone, while the Southern Bida Basin is made up of the Lokoja sand stone.

The immediate past government of Dr Babangida Aliyu had expended over N300 million in oil exploration in the Bida Basin from 2012 to 2013.