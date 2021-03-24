



The Hausawa community in Sabon-Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday protested against the lack of electricity and other basic social amenities in the area.

The community claimed that for one year after the transformer they bought through community efforts got burnt beyond repairs, and requests made to the Abuja Electricity Development Company (AEDC) for its replacement, the area has remained without electricity.

The community, which claimed to have one million population, also decried the absence of educational institutions, health facility and potable in the area.

In a protest letter sent to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, the Senator representing the area in the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, and the AEDC, the community lamented that lack of electricity has hampered the socio and economic development of the people of the area.





According to the protest letter made available to journalists in Minna yesterday and signed by the Chairman of the Community’s Youth Forum, Mallam Bello Sadau Mohammed, several representations made to the government on the issue has not received any favourable response.

In addition, the AEDC, which primary responsibility is to provide electricity to the people, has also ignored all the letters sent to it on the issue.

They said it only through serious efforts being made by the elders of the community that has been calming the anger of the youths who felt they “wasted their votes by voting for the ruling party in the state in the last election.”

The community, therefore, pleaded with the government and the AEDC to provide and install at least two 500 KVA transformers for the community to ameliorate their suffering.