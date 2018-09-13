The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has warned the Association Of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) to steer clear of policy directives in the power sector.

The commission made the directive during a meeting with representatives of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Abuja.

ANED is the umbrella body of the DisCos.

At the meeting, ANED representatives were warned against commenting on any pronouncement made by Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, James Momoh, NERC chairman, or the commissioners.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the commission said ANED is not a recognised legal entity to interface with.

The communique read: “Inter-relationships between Electricity Distribution Companies were encouraged but activities of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors were discouraged. A strict adherence to contract agreement signed by the Commission’s Licensees (Discos) was re-echoed as the only binding legal entity that should form the continued relationship between the Commission and Electricity Distribution Companies.

“The meeting agreed henceforth the Legal Counsel of the Electricity Distribution Companies representing ANED should never in whatsoever way interfere with the policy directives or regulatory pronouncements made either by the Honorable Minister of Power or the Commission. That no unwarranted remark should be made by ANED representatives against the person of the Honorable Minister, NERC Chairman or against any of the NERC Commissioner going forward.”

Fashola and ANED have been at loggerheads over the state of electricity in the country.

Sunday Oduntan, ANED executive director, had accused the minister of lying on his claims of improved power generation.

Fashola had responded by saying he does not recognise Oduntan or ANED because the association is not a licensee in the sector.