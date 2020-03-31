<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the current lockdown of economic activities and the many implications of the Corona Virus outbreak, there are indications that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) may later on Tuesday announce the suspension of the proposed increase in electricity tariff expected to hike bills by over 50 per across the country.

NERC had in a December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 disclosed that it would increase tariff from April 1st 2020.





The increase, which has been described by most stakeholders as one of the most callous decisions in the face epileptic power supply, finding by newsmen has revealed that the Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, would sign an order, which could suspend the move.

“The decision would be available later today,” a top source at NERC told newsmen on Tuesday.

The source noted that the decision has been reached and currently awaiting the approval of the chairman.

NERC has, in the past few weeks, held consultations as required to enable stakeholders, especially consumers voice out their opinion on the proposed increase.

Much of the feedbacks have negative as many kicked against the planned tariff hike.