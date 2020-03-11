<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday, postponed till Monday 16, March 2020, a Public Hearing on the on the application for the extraordinary tariff review for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Commission had planned to conduct a Public Hearing on the Extra Ordinary Tariff Review with the TCN, but had to reschedule the event midway following the inability of the TCN to provide answers to many questions put to it by stakeholders at the event.

Sanusi Garba, Chairman of the three-man Hearing Panel and Vice Chairman of NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba, said the postponement became necessary when it became obvious that TCN did come to the hearing with enough data for proper deliberations by stakeholders.

He said the postponement would allow TCN to come prepared with details to answers relevant questions from consumers, noting that the public hearing was at the instance of TCN which seeks tariff review to provide ancillary services including Spinning Reserve (SR) to stabilize the national grid.

“We on the Panel have decided to reschedule the Hearing till Monday 16, March. TCN is not prepared with data for this event and this will allow it ample time to come prepared” said the Garba.

Garba, who is also the Vice Chairman of NERC, admonished the TCN team to prepare their documents with data that would the stakeholders with enough information as why the rate review would be approved and why the spinning reserve is needed in the industry.

The Market Operator at TCN, Engr. Edmund Eje had explained that TCN did a competitive procurement and contracted six Generation Companies (GenCos) to provide 220 megawatts (MW) spinning reserve which could cut down rising incidences of system collapses.

TCN has recorded over 110 incidences that often plunges the country into partial or total outages when they occur. If the tariff review is approved by NERC, it could increase the current electricity payment from consumers by 7.5 percent but could guarantee stable power supply.





Eje also said the present 4,500MW power grid requires a 10 percent spinning reserve but that TCN started with 220MW due to the cost implication.

He said the six GenCos providing the spinning reserve will be observed for six months before any review. “Once this spinning reserve is deployed, it is expected that appreciable grid stability will be achieved,”Eje noted.

However, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Port Harcourt DisCo, Engr. Kingsley Achife queried why consumers should pay for the inefficiency of GenCos. Kano DisCo’s COO, Mr Rahul Singh also asked of the GenCos’ selection process fearing they may have under-declared their generation capacity.

Responding, TCN said due diligence was done on the GenCos’ load capacity, adding that costs in the electricity market ate often borne by electricity consumers and that the proposed rate to pay for spinning reserve is only to guarantee stability in bulk power evacuation to DisCos to supply customers.

Mr Usman Mohammed, Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had in recent times been urging electricity consumers to be prepared to pay more for electricity in order to ensure regular power supply in the country.

According to him, Nigerians have to be prepared to pay more for electricity because there is no relationship between poverty and payment of electricity.

“I want to tell the Nigerian public that we cannot move forward if we do not pay more for electricity. There is no relationship between poverty and payment for electricity. For the poor, give them electricity and a means of measurement and manage their cost.

“But if we don’t initiate a cost-reflective tariff system and the situation continues like this, public funds would continue to sink in the sector in futility,” Muhammed said.

The TCN boss also urged the government to stop subsidizing the power sector in order to move the sector forward.