The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued permits to Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to roll out 1,400,000 meters.

The directive, according to a statement that the NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi issued on Saturday, is in line with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations 2018, to MAPs that were successful in the procurements conducted by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (“AEDC”) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc (“JEDC”).

The statement noted that section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI”).

AEDC, said the commission, has appointed Mojec International Limited, Meron Consortium and Turbo Engineering Limited to provide 487,000, 213,000 and 200,000 meters respectively while JEDC has appointed the Triple 7 and Mojec International Limited consortium to provide 500,000 meters.

The Commission has directed that the rollout of meters shall commence no later than the 1st of May 2019. Customers of AEDC and JEDC should expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

MAPs shall charge a maximum of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters. These costs are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

The Commission shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.