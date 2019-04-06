<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission will begin mass metering for electricity consumers by May 1, to bridge the metering gaps in the country.

Dr Usman Arabi, NERC General Manager Public Affairs in a statement said the metering will be executed under the Meter Asset Providers programme of the Federal Government.

“The commission issued permits to MAPs on April 5, in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations 2018, to MAPs that were successful in the procurements.

“The procurement was conducted by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company PLC and Jos Electricity Distribution Company PLC.

“Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap.

“AEDC has appointed Mojec International Limited, Meron Consortium and Turbo Engineering Limited to provide 487,000, 213,000 and 200,000 meters, while JEDC has appointed Triple 7 and Mojec International Limited consortium to provide 500,000 meters.’’

Arabi said customers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Jos Electricity Distribution Company should expect meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs.

He said the payment and installation of the meters within the time frame was in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

“MAPs shall charge a maximum of N36,991.50 for single-phase meters and N67,055.85 for three-phase meters.

“These costs are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life,’’ Arabi said

He said NERC shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.