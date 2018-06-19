Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has granted a 9.5 megawatts embedded electricity generation licence to Ariaria Market Independent Power Plant Limited and an Independent Electricity Distribution Licence to distribute same within Ariaria Market to Ariaria Independent Energy Distribution Network Limited.

This is coming against the pending court injunction which was granted by a Federal High Court of Nigeria, Umuahia Judicial Division on the 24th of May, 2018, to maintain the status quo. Trial Judge in the matter is D.E. Osiagor.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by NERC’s Head, Media Unit, Vivian Mbonu, “The licences issued in line with Section 71(6) of the Electric Power Sector Reform, EPSR, Act 2005 were granted after careful consideration of the applications in public interest to promote access to common goods and to promote commercialisation and industrialisation for Ariaria.

“Both licences granted to Ariaria were affirmation of the Commission’s commitment and response to the long-time yearnings of the market for a stable, reliable and sustainable electricity supply to improve quality of goods and services by Nigerian enterprises and entrepreneurs.”

It was learnt that Ariaria Independent Energy Distribution Network Limited encroached and trespassed on EEDC’s distribution licensed coverage area by illegally constructing distribution lines without a license nor the authorization of EEDC.