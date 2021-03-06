



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), yesterday, said that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) might replace faulty and obsolete metres for their customers.

The commission made this known in Order No NERC/246/2021, signed by its chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Mr Dafe Akpeneye, commissioner, Legal, Licensing and compliance, on its website in Abuja.

NERC said that the Order No NERC/246/2021 took effect from March 4.





“DisCos may replace faulty/obsolete metres under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) but it must be done in strict compliance with the Metering Code and other regulatory instruments of NERC,‘’ it said.

According to NERC, the commission started receiving complaints from metered end-use customers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It said the period was when all stakeholders were preparing for the implementation of the NMMP.

NERC said the complaint by customers was that they had been served metre replacement notices by DisCos.