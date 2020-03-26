<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), said on Thursday that its Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, had tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

There had been apprehension over Momoh’s health status earlier in the week, following media reports that he was part of a delegation of the Federal Government which recently visited Germany and Egypt.

Describing the insinuations as misleading, the regulatory agency noted that the chairman had however carried out a test , which it said came out negative.

Some of those Prof. Momoh was said to have participated alongside with, including senior government officials, are now in self isolation after the meeting with the executives of Siemens in Germany.

A statement by Mr Michael Faloseyi, the Manager in charge of Government, External and Industry Relations, in Abuja, however said that Momoh had taken the test just to be sure, adding that he had been given a clean bill of health after his return from the United States.

“Breaking the news of his test result, Momoh said, ‘I have been tested negative to COVID-19.

“But let me say that this is a trying moment that requires our collective efforts. I will advise our media houses to hold themselves to the highest standards of professionalism.

“Rumours and misinformation can frustrate the significant efforts of the government, private sector, and the international community in combating this virus,” he said.





He prayed for the healing of those receiving treatment, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who tested positive to the virus recently.

The commission said that in line with the advice from the relevant health authorities, NERC had taken some preemptive measures to protect its staff from exposure to COVID-19.

“Such efforts include scaling down on the number of staff in the office for the next two weeks. During that period, the commissioners and top management report for work, while those in the essential services departments maintain a roster of duty.

“The commission has also reduced visitors’ access to its headquarters building as the Registry Department operates from the reception.

” Staff in the Forum Offices across the country are on instruction to receive complaints from electricity consumers using the information communication technology platforms.

” These efforts are to be in place for the next two weeks as part of the lockdown exercise of the Federal Government,” NERC stressed.

It noted that Momoh who had been in isolation since his return from the USA last week, has offered to complete the isolation period.

Momoh thanked his well-wishers and members of the public who had expressed fear over his status as he moted that only “God has the final say in the affairs of men.”