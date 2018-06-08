The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has approved eight additional firms to participate in the distribution and installation of prepaid meters.

In a statement on Thursday, Vivian Mbonu, head of NERC media unit, said the newly approved companies have been issued a ‘No Objection’ to serve as meter asset providers (MAPs) in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The newly approved companies are Carlin Concept International Nigeria Limited, Onenation Energy Platform Nigeria Limited, Armese Consulting Limited and CWG Plc, Damtaq Limited, Powerup Projects International Limited, Esinos Resources International Limited and Techadvance Limited.

On May 23, NERC had approved and granted licences to 22 companies.

Mbonu said the successful bidder from procurement process shall obtain meter asset provider permit from the commission after entering into a metering service agreement with electricity distribution companies.

“Services to be provided by Meter Asset Providers may among others include financing, procurement, installation, repair and replacement of electricity meters according to the MAP Regulations, 2018,” she said.

The commission also disclosed that intending investors have opportunities to apply for ‘no objection’ to participate in meter procurement process as it is a continuous exercise.

NERC introduced meter asset provider (MAP) on April 3, 2018, to new investors’ finance mass metering plan which is expected to reduce incidences of estimated billing to the barest minimum.