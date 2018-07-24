The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved 15 additional firms to participate in the distribution and installation of prepaid meters.

An updated list of July 19 showed that NERC added 15 companies to participate in the exercise.

The new firms have been issued a ‘no objection’ to serve as meter asset providers (MAPs) in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) after their engagement by distribution companies (DisCos).

The companies include Briepower Renewable Energies Ltd, Joola Ventures Overseas Ltd, Bussdor & Co. Ltd, Northbridge Energy Ltd, and De-Haryor Global Services Ltd.

Others are Allestree Ventures Nig. Ltd, Ecosan Global Power Consult Ltd, Bendoriks Int’l Ltd, Bamis Co. Ltd and Temps Engineering Ltd, ABH Integrated Resources Ltd, Akomed Global Link Ltd, Fedironics Intelligent Metering Co, Elkon Consulting Ltd, and Hexing Technical Services Ltd.

NERC had earlier said the successful bidders from the procurement process will obtain meter asset provider permit from the commission after entering into a metering service agreement with DisCos.

“Services to be provided by Meter Asset Providers may among others include financing, procurement, installation, repair and replacement of electricity meters according to the MAP Regulations, 2018,” Vivian Mbonu, head of the media unit, had said.

NERC introduced meter asset provider (MAP) initiative on April 3, 2018, to finance mass metering plan which is expected to reduce incidences of estimated billing to the barest minimum.