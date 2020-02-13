<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pensioners of Nigeria Electricity Power Authority/Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NEPA/PHCN), yesterday, protested non-payment of their over N25 billion benefit arrears since 2012 till date.

Addressing newsmen during the protest in Benin, Vice Chairman, South South National Union of Pensioners (Electricity Sector), Monday Adodo, said their action became necessary due to the hardship faced by the pensioners.

“Coming out today is due to non-payment of arrears meant for us since 2012 when NEPA/PHCN was privatised.

“At the time of privatisation, our outstanding benefits was over N25 billion. The breakdown is as follows: Harmonisation Arrears N14,306,479,450.49k, Monetization Arrears N7,072,029,6074.96k, Year 2000 Retiree/Retirement Benefits N3,037,607,883.08k,” he said.





Adodo said the amount owed them has been forwarded to the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company that was then in charge of payment of their pension and benefits.

He said between April and May 2015, their pension and liabilities were transferred to Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for settlement.

He called for the implementation of the 33 percent awarded to the pensioners by the past administration, just as he said the N30,000 new minimum wage approved by the government should also reflect on their pension.