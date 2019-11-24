<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says it has concluded plans to boost power supply in Nasarawa State in the first quarter of next year when the Lafia 330/132kv substation project is completed.

The manager in charge of the project, Engr Umar Abubakar Modibbo stated this during the Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA scoping workshop of the proposed Lafia 330/132/33kv substation organised by NDPHC recently.

He said the project which is located in Akurba, Lafia, Nasarawa State is to be fed by from the existing 33kv DC Makurdi -Jos transmission line which passes through Lafia.

He further explained that all the major works on the substation would be completed on the 23rd of December 2019 and by first quarter of 2020, the people of Lafia and it’s environs would start enjoying 24 hours power supply.

“In addition, it will booster power supply to border communities of neighboring states such as northern Benue, South eastern Kaduna as well as southern Plateau states”

Speaking earlier, the General Manager, Environmental Community Relations, NDPHC, Mr. Eze Odigbo who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Olajide Olubunmi said the EIA will take 18 months to be completed in other to assess the risk involved in the project.

He said that NDPHC is intervening in places where electricity supply has been deficient in the recent years.

He further explained that the 330/132/33kv substation in Lafia would significantly help transform the state into an economic hub via the improved supply of electricity.