Mr Kunle Olubiyo, the President, Nigerian Consumer Protection Network, has condemned the alleged scam in the distribution of prepaid electricity meters in some parts of Abuja.

Olubiyo made the condemnation in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He berated a situation where customers were made to foot bills which were contractually unjustifiable.

He claimed that the situation of prepaid meter replicated the scam that characterised the procurement of equipment during the power privatisation process in the country.

According to him, some of the transformers procured then had issues without evidence of an overload.

Olubiyo, therefore, advised power distribution agencies to stay true to their contractual obligations to the consumer in the provision of prepaid meter.

He said a lot of customers were complaining about the prepaid meters they paid for but which they were yet to receive.

He advised consumers not to engage in or allow any act of corruption in their quest for having prepaid meters.