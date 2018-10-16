



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N297.28 in September from N288.75 recorded in August.

The NBS disclosed this in its National Household Kerosene Price Watch for September released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The bureau said the price of Kerosene increased by 2.95 per cent month-on-month and 12.40per cent year-on-year.

It named states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene to include Abuja (N350.00), Niger (N337.88), and Enugu (N344.67).

It said the states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Borno (N250.00), Abia and Kogi (N241.67) and Kwara (N235.28).

According to the bureau, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 3.95 per cent month-on-month and by 15.75per cent year-on-year.

The NBS said the price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased to N1,127.05 in September from N1,084.24 paid in August.

It said the states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ebonyi (N1260.00), Jigawa (N1258.33) and Ekiti (N1253.33).

According to NBS, the states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene are Benue (N1016.64), Bayelsa (N994.90) and Akwa Ibom (N956.01).