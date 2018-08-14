The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased from N204.97 recorded in June to N204.32 in July.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for July 2018” report released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report showed that the price of diesel decreased by -0.32 per cent month-on-month and increased by 3.39 per cent year-on-year.

It said the states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno, N247.50, Taraba, N231.25; and Gombe, N228.33.

It further named the states with the lowest average price of diesel to include Abuja, N184.00, Adamawa, N180.35, and Nasarawa, N175.83.