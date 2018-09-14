The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N2,05.14 in August from N2,01.45 recorded in July.

The NBS disclosed this in its August 2018 “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch” released in Abuja on Friday.

According to the report, the price increased by 2.17 per cent month-on-month and 3.19 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It named the states with the highest average price for refilling a five kg cooking gas to include Bauchi N2, 490.00; Borno N2, 400.00; and Gombe N2, 354.55.

It said the states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cooking gas were Kaduna N1, 825.00; Kano N1, 800.00; and Enugu N1, 791.11.

According to the bureau, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased in August to N4, 366.48 from N4, 244.35 in July.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas are Benue N5, 100.00; Akwa Ibom N4, 750.25 and Cross River N4, 733.33.

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Katsina and Kebbi N4, 000.00; Lagos N3, 952.38 and Oyo N3, 948.13.

Meanwhile, the bureau said the price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petro) also increased to N146.90 in August from N146.80 recorded in July.

The NBS also said in its August 2018 “Premium Motor Spirit (Petro) Price Watch” released in Abuja, that the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 1.7per cent year-on-year and 0.1 per cent month-on-month.

It said the states with the highest average price of petrol were Borno N157.00; Kebbi N152.94 and Kwara N152.86.

It also named the states with the lowest average price of petrol to include Ekiti N144.23; Katsina N144.08 and Bauchi N143.89.