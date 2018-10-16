



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N2,107 from N2,054 recorded in August.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ (September 2018) report on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said the price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 2.60 per cent month on month and 10.26 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for refilling a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Bauchi (N2,400.00), Borno (N2,440.00) and Gombe (N2,487.50).

It said states with the lowest average price for refilling a five kg cylinder for cooking gas were Abuja and Ebonyi (N1,900.00), Enugu (N1,865.45) and Kaduna (N1,800.00).

Similarly, the NBS said the average cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased from N4,366.48 in August to N4,376.19 in September.

It said the price increased by 2.88 per cent month-on-month and 8.00 per cent year-on-year in the month under review.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Akwa Ibom (N5,000.00), Benue (N4,881.25) and Borno (N4,666.67).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Kano and Kebbi (N4,033.33), Yobe (N4,015.81) and Lagos (N4,000.00).”