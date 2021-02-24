



The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says Nigerians paid more for fuel in January 2021 as the price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 12.88%.

The Bureau in its monthly report released on its website revealed that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 12.88% year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.97% to N164.09 in January 2021 from N165.70 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N173.75), Adamawa (N166.25) and Gombe (N165.83).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N160.75), Borno (N162.00) and Ekiti (N162.21).

According to the NBS, the data have collated the figures from the 774 local governments across all States and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations and reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those fuels together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The bureau also revealed that in the same month, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.22% month-on-month and decreased by -2.14% year-on-year to N224.86 in January 2021 from N224.37 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N268.33), Zamfara (N262.78) and Kebbi (N257.50).





On the other hand, states with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun (N194.60), Anambra (N195.83) and Enugu (N198.24).

However, the report further revealed that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by – 0.04% month-on-month and by -3.47% year-on-year to N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N1,949.75 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18).

Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.56% month-on-month and decreased by -0.06% year-on-year to N4,177.55 in January 2021 from N4,154.28 in December 2020.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00).