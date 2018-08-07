The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said that 4.79 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) was imported into the country in the second quarter.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics’’ report released on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said 1.11 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 43.79 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were also imported in the second quarter.

The report said that 200.39 million litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) was also imported into the country in the period under review.

It said the highest volume of 1.78 billion litres of PMS imported into the country was recorded in April, while the highest volume of AGO and HHK were imported in June.

“Statewide distribution of truck-out volume for the second quarter showed that 4.89 billion litres of PMS, 1.17 billion litres of AGO and 168.83 million litres of HHK were distributed nationwide in the second quarter.

“About 176.98 million litres of ATK was also distributed nationwide during the period under review,’’ it said.