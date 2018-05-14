The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents of Bauchi State bought a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, at an average of N144.17 in April.

The Bureau stated this in its PMS Price Watch for April 2018, released on Monday in Abuja.

“Bauchi residents bought the product less than the approved price of N145 per litre in the month, while residents of Plateau bought the commodity at the approved price of N145,” the report said.

It added that Abuja residents bought petrol at 144.95 per litre in the month under review.

According to the report, states with the lowest average price of petrol were Plateau (N145.00), Abuja (N144.95) and Bauchi (N144.17) in the month.

It named Kebbi, Kogi and Jigawa where petrol was sold at N163.71, N160.79 and N160.46 per litre, respectively, as states with the highest average price of the commodity.

The report, however, stated that the average price paid by petrol consumers increased by 1.0 per cent year-on-year and -7.3 per cent month-on-month to N151.4 in April from the N163.4 recorded in March.

Meanwhile, the National Household Kerosene Price Watch for April also revealed that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 3.53 per cent month-on-month.

The report, however, stated that the product’s price decreased by -0.82 per cent year-on-year from N268.99 in March to N278.49 in April.

It stated that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja (N316.67), Cross River (N315.56) and Nassarawa (N309.52).

The bureau stated that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Akwa Ibom (N247.22), Abia (N245.25) and Katsina (N244.87).

Similarly, it stated that average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 3.45 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -15.38 per cent year-on-year from N943.27 in March to N975.82 in April.

It stated that states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Jigawa (N1140.00), Yobe (N1100.00) and Kano (N1068.24).

The bureau also added that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia, N900.00; Delta, N875.00 and Rivers, N844.74.