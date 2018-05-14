The average price per litre paid by consumers for petrol decreased by 7.3 per cent to N151.4 in April 2018 from N163.4 recorded in March 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The average price of petrol however increased by one per cent when compared to the average price of N149.9 recorded for April 2017.

The bureau disclosed this in a report titled Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch published on its website on Monday.

Also, in a report titled, Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch, which was also published on its website on Monday, the bureau said the average price per litre paid by consumers for diesel decreased by 10.86 per cent to N204.35 in April 2018 from the average price of N229.25 recorded in April 2017.

The average price for diesel also decreased by one per cent when compared to the average price of N206.41 recorded for March 2018.

Unlike the average prices of petrol and diesel, which decreased when compared to the March 2018, the average price of kerosene increased by 3.53 percent in April 2018 to N278.49.

When compared to the average price of N280.8 recorded in April 2017, the average price paid for kerosene decreased by 0.83 per cent, the bureau disclosed.

Kebbi State had the highest average price per litre of petrol in April 2018 at N163.71. Kogi state had the second highest average price per litre for the month at N160.79.

The state with the third highest average price per litre of Petrol was Jigawa at N160.46.

Bauchi State had the lowest average price of petrol at N144.17 closely followed by the F.C.T at 144.95. Plateau State recorded the third lowest average price at N145.

At the zonal level, the South-west recorded the lowest average price per litre for petrol at N145.89, while the North-west recorded the highest average price per litre at N155.36 for the month.

Taraba State however had the highest average price per litre of diesel in April 2018 at N250. Adamawa State had the second highest average price per litre for the month at N227.5.

The state with the third highest average price per litre of diesel was Sokoto at N224.

Bayelsa State recorded the lowest average price of diesel at N188.33 followed by Delta State at N190.77. Oyo State had the third lowest average price of diesel at N191.28 for April 2018.

At the zonal level, the South-south recorded the lowest average price per litre for diesel at N197.34, while the North-east recorded the highest average price per litre at N216.

For kerosene, the F.C.T, Abuja recorded the highest average price at N316.67 followed by Cross River at N315.56. Nassarawa State recorded the third highest average price at N309.52 for April 2018.

Katsina State recorded the lowest average price of kerosene for the month at N244.87. It was followed by Abia and Akwa Ibom States at N245.25 and N247.22 respectively.

Comparing the average prices between zones, the North-west recorded the lowest average price of kerosene at N272.59.

The North-central recorded the highest average prices of kerosene in April 2018 at N292.10.