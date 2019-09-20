<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The average prices paid by consumers for kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased in August, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics has said.

It also said the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) dropped.

According to a report on its website, the average price paid by consumers for cooking gas decreased by 1.21% (N2,000.34) when compared to what was recorded in July 2019.

It also decreased by 2.62% when compared to what was recorded in August 2018.

Although the LPG gas can be used to power some heated equipment, it is majorly used for domestic cooking in almost all households in Nigeria.

Others

The bureau also listed states with the highest and lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG were Adamawa N2,488, Bauchi N2,468 and Borno N2,391.

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for LPG were Osun N1,694, Enugu N1,718, and Abuja N1,739.

“Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.09% month-on-month and decreased by -3.35% year-on-year to N4,220.11 in August 2019 from N4,216.29 in July 2019,” the report said.

For kerosene, the bureau said the average price paid by consumers increased by 1.24 per cent (N319.94) in August compared to the N316.03 recorded in July 2019. A 10.80 per cent increase was also recorded when compared to August 2018.

According to the report, states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia N375.55, Enugu N365.47, and Ebonyi N358.33.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja, N245.50, Kwara (N261.11) and Benue N261.90.

“Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 0.19% month-on-month and by 11.92% year-on-year to N1,213.53 in August 2019 from N1,211.18 in July 2019.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Gombe N1,400, Adamawa N1,360 and Borno N1,355.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa N1,030 Akwa Ibom N1,079 and Osun N1,085,” it said.

In the report, the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 1.83 per cent (N229.08 in August 2019) from the N224.96 in July 2019. A 10.14 per cent increase was recorded when compared to August 2018.

The reports listed states with the highest average price of diesel as Borno N271.00, Niger N257.14 and Taraba N250.75 and States with the lowest average price of diesel as Yobe, N205.00; Ekiti N206.00 and Bayelsa N209.64.

The report also said the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 0.3 per cent (N145.5 in August 2019) when compared to the N144.0 recorded in July 2019.

A decrease of 1.0% was also recorded when compared to August 2018.

The bureau listed states with the lowest average price of petrol as Katsina N142.50; Zamfara, N144.33 and Kaduna N144.68.

States with the highest average price of petrol were Bayelsa, N146.78; Cross River N146.76 and Kogi N146.75.

Nigeria imports the petrol it consumes because local refineries are operating below standard or not functioning at all.