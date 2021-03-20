



The average price of premium motor spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, was N166.24 in February 2021, according to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is an increase of 1.31 percent from N164.09 in January 2021 and 14.32 jump compared to February 2020, when the average price paid by consumers was N145.41.

NBS said Abia, Kogi and Kebbi states had the highest average price of petrol which was sold at N180, N175.82 and N173.07 respectively, while states with the lowest average price of petrol were Osun (N162.91), Nasarawa (N163.08), and Katsina (N163.25).

It also said for the average petrol prices across the six geopolitical zones, south-east was the highest with N169.16, followed by north-central (N167.14), and north-west (N166.24).

Meanwhile, south-west (N164.48); north-east (N164.53); and south-south (N166.21) had the lowest average price of petrol.





The bureau said the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, increased by 3.59 percent to N2,018.91 in February 2021 from N1,949.02 in January 2021.

Similarly, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder increased by 4.45 percent to N4,363.51 in February 2021 from N4,177.55 in January 2021.

On automotive gas oil (diesel), NBS said the average price paid by consumers increased by 1.29 percent to N227.76 in February 2021 from to N224.86 in January 2021.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Zamfara (N268.78), Adamawa (N263.33) and Kebbi (N257.50). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun (N206.50), Ekiti (N207.86) and Plateau (N208.57),” it said.

According to the report, average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 1.50 percent to N355.80 in February 2021 from N350.55 in January 2021.

Also, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 1.94 percent to N1,214.24 in February 2021 from N1,191.13 in January 2021.