Electricity workers nationwide this morning began an indefinite strike.
The industrial action is declared under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE)
The union said the decision to down tools remained the only option since there was no dialogue with the Federal Government to resolve the lingering industrial crisis in the sector.
