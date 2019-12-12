<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have announced another collapse of the national electricity grid.

In different statements by the DisCos on Wednesday, they said the blackout being experienced across the country is as a result of the industrial action by electricity workers.

Earlier in the day, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had announced the commencement of a nationwide strike.

In a statement, Anthony Sule, assistant secretary general of NUEE, had said the union’s decision was made since the federal government failed to dialogue with them to resolve the lingering issues in the sector.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the country’s largest power distributor, later issued a statement to announce that the strike had disrupted its services.

“Subsequently, the action has led to a nationwide shut down of electricity installations and has resulted in the disruption of service across our network,” the company said.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences to our esteemed customers. Power will be restored immediately the strike is called off.”

The Eko DisCo also informed its customers of the system collapse, via Twitter.

“Please be informed that the present outage being experienced is due to a system collapse of the National grid,” the firm said.

“Work is on going to identify the fault and restore supply accordingly. Please bear with us.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, head of corporate communication at Kaduna DisCo, confirmed the system collapse in a statement.

“We regret to inform you that the prolonged power outage being currently experienced in Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states is as a result of the collapse of the national grid earlier this afternoon,” Abdullahi said.

“The grid collapse was occasioned by the nationwide industrial action by members of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees who are still in negotiation with the federal government to resolve all issues in dispute.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and promise to restore power supply as soon as the national grid is back in circuit.”

The national electricity grid has recorded more than 10 collapses in 2019, worsening power supply across the country.