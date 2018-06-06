Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has been dragged before a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja by the Confederation of Iba Communities over “outrageous estimated electricity bills.”

Joined as a co-defendant in the suit is the District Manager, Eko Distribution Plc, Mr. Christopher Olu.

The community was represented by Eric Adetutu, Vincent Bakare, Opeyemi Olalekan and Abiodun Laka.

It prayed the court to declare the current billing rate of the defendants as excessive and outrageous.

They also prayed for an order mandating the defendants to pay N15 million for general damages and cost of action, and restraining the defendants from imposing, awarding or issuing bills to the claimants without issuing metering device.