The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People has frowned at the attempts by the Federal Government to return Shell into Ogoni.

The group stated this in an interview with DineBari Kpuinen, the vice chairman of the group where he warned the Federal Government to desist from their “genocidal mission” as this manipulative endeavor have betrayed the campaign promise of the Buhari administration.

Kpunien also noted that the group understands that Heirs Holdings Ltd and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc are owned by Tony Elumelu and he advised the business tycoon to refrain from negotiating as Ogoni people have a lot to discuss with Shell.

He said: “We also understand that the OML 11 is smaller than what it was because the Nigerian government had split it into three parts in April this year. This was after Shell had sought to renew its oil production license in Ogoni. The splitting of OML11 into three by the Nigerian Government is illegal. Also Shell’s plan to mortgage its license over OML11 is not acceptable to Ogonis because Shell has nothing but liabilities in Ogoni.

“Ogoni people are dismayed that all these tactics by both Shell and the Federal government of Nigeria are but attempts to use collateral fraud against us, the Ogoni people. Instead of owning up their colossal mess they had caused in Ogoni. Shell and its agents are bent on insulting the Ogoni people. This is barbaric, inhuman and oppressive.

“The OML11 Operational license or Ogoni oil is not for sale, nor is it transferable. This is because, Shell does not own any assets in Ogoni but liabilities. We therefore warn Heirs Holdings and any other oil company, in that Shell remains Persona non-Grata in Ogoni. Shell or other companies are barred from operating in Ogoni, be it on-shore or off-shore drilling.

“This warning is also applicable to any Ogoni person or group of persons who want to satisfy their greed by mortgaging Ogoni oil, land and opportunities and the rights of the Ogoni people. “No person or company, internal or external with the right frame of mind would want to inherit the huge damages in Ogoni caused by Shell. Most importantly, Ogoni Oil will not be open for discussion until all demands in the Ogoni Bill of Rights have been properly addressed.”

He stated that Shell’s obligations to the people include: “to clean our environment, pay royalties, pay land and mining rents from 1958, rehabilitate Ogoni people, rebuild the 22 villages that were destroyed on Shell’s orders between 1993 and 1996 as well as rehabilitate Ogonis who were rendered homeless refugees”.

He lamented: “This is not acceptable. Ogonis whose oil have made Nigeria a rich nation deserve better.”

Kpuinen further added that the same rule of justice that was applied on June 12 should be applied on the Ogoni nine environmentalist who were illegally hanged by Sani Abacha,; they should be exonerated and Shell should begin with the clean-up and every political marginalization, corrected.

He cautioned: “The use of the military in killing and victimizing the Ogoni people while laying of Oil pipelines is a clear indication that Shell and Nigeria are not prepared to come to terms with Ogoni people. Therefore, we demand that Robo Michael, Belema Oil, NNPC, Shell and Heirs Holdings should stop all their operations in Ogoni and vacate our land.”