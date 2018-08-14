The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that it had completed arrangements to concession six hydro dams to private operators under a build, operate and transfer, BOT, scheme.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this during the 29th Power Sector Stakeholders’ meeting in Minna, Niger State, said the step was aimed at energising educational institutions and markets in the country.

Fashola said “We proposed to use six small hydro dams that had been abandoned for decades to power Federal Government owned universities and some markets as anchors. Apart from the universities, where government is directly funding the intervention, the markets are being privately funded.”

“There are currently 15 markets under contemplation with Ariaria, Sabon Gari and Sura markets in Aba, Kano and Lagos as flagships. The six hydro dams are to be concessioned to private operators to build, operate, and transfer,” he added.