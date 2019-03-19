



The federal government has expressed its commitment to the speedy execution of the Zungeru hydro Power Plant project due to its economic benefits. To this end the government said it will continue to ensure the release of its counterpart funds.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the weekend when he visited the dam site on an inspection tour of the project.

Fashola, who expressed satisfaction at the level of job done so far, stated that although the contract for the 700 megawatts Zungaru hydro power plant was signed in 2013, nothing much was done until the present administration came on board.

Fashola was represented by the director-general, Services, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (FMoPWH), Abubarkar Dan Galadima. He stated that the project has continued to record progress owing to the sincerity of purpose of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He attributed the advanced stage of the project to the release of government’s counterpart funds by the administration. “From what we have gathered from the contractors, the work is going on smoothly. They don’t have any hindrance as far as funding is concerned and within the shortest possible time, I think we will be able to achieve the desired goal of adding 700MW to the national grid which will go a long way in providing electricity in the country,” he said.

Speaking on the economic benefits of the project to the immediate community he said, “Fundamentally, from the beginning, this project has created jobs for the inhabitants and we are told that about 80 per cent of the workforce of the entire project are Nigerians. The level of job done is very encouraging, in appreciation of the amount of money advanced to the company handling the job.’’

Earlier, the project manager, Engr. Babatunde Adewumi, told the minister’s representative and his team that the project is 51 per cent completed.