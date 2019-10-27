<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done so far at the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project situated in Niger State.

The project, which is now at about 68 per cent completion level, is scheduled for completion in December 2021, however, the first unit is expected to commence power generation to the national grid in December 2020.

During an inspection visit to the project site in Zungeru, Niger State, the Minister assured that with the appreciable level of the work, the ministry will avail the contractors its maximum support in delivering the project with its time frame.

Engr. Mamman urged the contractors to stick to the contract specification to ensure the quality of work.

Conducting the Minister round the 1.29 billion USD project, the project consultant, Engr. Tunde Adewunmi assured that the project would be completed on schedule, adding that the contractors have no issue whatsoever that may hinder its early completion.

He said the Zungeru power project, which has the capacity to add about 700 megawatts of electricity to the national grid is being constructed by the leading hydroelectric power contractors in China and the power plant is potentially one of the best in the country.

He said the project is built to last about 100 years.

The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, which is being financed by the China Exim Bank and the Nigeria government is expected to compensate and relocate over 100 villages around the dam area.

The Zungeru Reservoir is located immediately at the downstream of the Shiroro Reservoir will become the second-largest reservoir in Nigeria after Kanji Dam.