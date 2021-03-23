



Suspected militants have reportedly set ablaze oil pipelines belonging to Nigeria Agip Oil Company in Egbematoru Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The attacks it was learnt is not unconnected with the battle to control and influence the surveillance contracts being handled by a security company known as Dalong Security.

It was also gathered that the attack on Agip Trunk A pipeline route has led to the shutting down of other oil platforms along the Ogbeinbiri axis and others in the area to avoid fire outbreak and heavy damage to the crude oil supply route in the area.

The battle for supremacy is between two former self-styled militant leaders who are alleged to be involved in illegal bunkering operation and are out to dominate and take over oil pipeline security surveillance jobs in the area.





Meanwhile, indigenes of Egbematoru community have reached out to the Joint Military Task Force code-named Operation Delta Safe to report the activities of the armed gun and awaiting the deployment of security.

A community source who pleaded for anonymity said: “Yes, we have reported their activities to security agencies and we expect to nip their activities in the bud.

“Most members of the community are afraid to speak out. These boys engaged in sporadic shooting and they vandalized two Agip pipelines and set them ablaze close to the Beninkurukuru bush. The fire has led to the shutting down of some other facilities in the area.”

When contacted on the development, the spokesman for the Joint Military Task Force, Major Odukoya promised to get back on the details but was yet to get back before filing the report.