The Board of Directors of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mr. Mike Sangster as Managing Director/Chief Executive of Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG), with effect from July 01, 2019.

He succeeds Mr. Nicolas Terraz who is now the Senior Vice President for Africa, for the Exploration and Production branch.

Sangster has served in various capacities with extensive experience in business and management, within the TOTAL Group.

Before his appointment as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Total E & P Nigeria Ltd., he was the Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of Total; Managing Director of Total E&P, Australia; President & General Manager of Total E&P, Thailand; Vice President, Economics, Strategy and Planning for Total Exploration & Production; Vice President, Business Development & Strategy for Total E&P, USA; and Senior International Negotiator.

A graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Aberdeen, Mr. Sangster worked as a Corporate Development Manager at Scottish Power, before joining the TOTAL Group.