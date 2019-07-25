<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, yesterday, expressed optimism in the ability of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari to steer the corporation to enviable heights.

In a statement by the NNPC in Abuja, the NGE, in a congratulatory letter to the NNPC boss, signed by its President, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, also extended profound appreciation to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for considering Kyari worthy of the position.

The NGE noted that as a thorough-breed professional and highly respected person, the guild was doubly sure, Kyari would continue to work assiduously, efficiently and tirelessly in that capacity to further develop the Nigerian Oil industry and revamp the nation’s refineries for local production of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Kyari has assured that the NNPC is set to leverage on the existing Direct-Sales-Direct-Purchase product supply arrangement to guarantee energy security for the nation.

Kyari, made this commitment Wednesday at his maiden townhall meeting with staff of the corporation in Abuja.

He assured that his management would continue with the current efforts to revamp downstream infrastructure to ensure 90 per cent pipeline availability, automation of processes in product distribution system, and growth in NNPC Retail’s market share to 30 per cent.

He charged the staff to support his management to deliver on all the objectives and brace up for greater challenges ahead, noting that as the main enabler of the Nigerian economy, the NNPC must entrench processes to ensure steady production growth and assured profitability across all tiers of the industry.

According to a statement by the NNPC, the highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of his agenda entitled Roadmap to Global Excellence, which encapsulates the strategic focus of his management.

Under the roadmap, the statement noted that the NNPC operations under the new management would be anchored on Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence, TAPE.

Kyari explained that while the transparency component of the agenda was aimed at maintaining positive image, share values of integrity and transparency to all stakeholders, the Accountability leg of the campaign would assure compliance with business ethics, policies, regulations and accountability to all stakeholders.

In terms of the two-prong item of Performance Excellence, Kyari said the idea was to entrench a high level of efficiency anchored on efficient implementation of business processes which would also emplace an appropriate reward system for exceptional performance among the workforce.

Kyari said that under his watch, the NNPC would continue to give attention to safety and security of personnel and assets while creating a business environment that would be anchored on technology and innovation to improve efficiency which would ultimately create the desired outcome of strengthening the NNPC brand.

On the issues of domestic refining capacity, the NNPC chief executive said the corporation would pursue the ongoing refinery rehabilitation exercise to a successful conclusion while deliberate efforts would be made to encourage the establishment of new private refineries to ensure that the country becomes a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

He said the corporation would sustain the ongoing exploration activities in the inland sedimentary basins to improve reserve while pursuing a program to grow NPDC, adding that reports from the exploration drilling in the Kolmani River in the Gongola Basin were very encouraging.