The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company on Wednesday announced that it had installed 50,000 meters since the commencement of the Meter Assets Provider regulation six months ago.

AEDC said it also invested N11bn between 2014 and 2018 to provide 178,000 meters to power consumers across its franchise areas of Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states.

It was gathered that the investments were made despite the seeming disagreement between the majority investors in the distribution company.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, AEDC, Oyebode Fadipe, who disclosed this in Abuja, further stated that the Disco had ordered for 7,000 maximum demand and distribution transformer meters.

He said the order was done between 2014 and 2018 at the cost of N1.7bn, adding that 4,460 of the power equipment had been installed.

Fadipe gave the breakdown of the metering investments by AEDC from the privatisation period up to 2018, and the MAP metering figure.

This, it was learnt, was in a bid to show that the power firm was still investing in its network despite the dispute between its majority investors.

AEDC announced that it reached an approximate 50,000 meter installation milestone in November 2019.

The power firm said it rolled out its mass metering scheme under MAP regulation after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved three MAP firms to work with the Disco in May 2019.

Mojec International is metering AEDC customers in the Federal Capital Territory and Kogi; Turbo Energy is installing meters for residents in Niger State; while Meron Company handles Nasarawa State.

The power firm stated that out of the verified 54,214 meter applications from customers under MAP, 49,285 meters had been installed and connected.