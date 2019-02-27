



The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, will today address foreign investors at the International Petroleum (IP) Week taking place in London, United Kingdom.

Baru, who will speak on the theme “The New Frontier for Africa’s Oil & Gas”, will discuss the abundant investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, with emphasis on the downstream sub-sector.

Organised annually by the London-based Energy Institute, the IP Week is a global oil and gas platform where executives and other energy professionals discuss the biggest issues affecting the sector.

Speaking on this year’s event, the Chief Executive of Energy Institute, Louise Kingham, said the conference would spotlight key oil and gas regions, including Africa, Russia and the Middle East.

“This conference places a bigger focus than ever before on how digitization, data management and analytics are driving change and optimizing operations up and down the industry value-chain,” she noted.