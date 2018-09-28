The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, has commended oil and gas workers’ unions for ensuring harmony in the industry.

Baru made the commendation in a statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, the Spokesman of the corporation in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers had maintained maturity in their dealings.

He thanked the workers for the exceptional maturity they had shown at critical moments on issues affecting the industry.

He said that the Oil and Gas Sector was central to Nigeria’s overcoming the recent past recession, stressing that oil workers owe the country the duty to ensure that the nation did not slip back to the slum.

Baru noted that the corporation would continue to partner with the unions in the interest of the nation and the industry workers, adding that the corporation’s doors would be open to the union leadership to move the sector forward.