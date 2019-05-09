<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has appealed to the corporation’s workforce to support Management in its drive to ensure security of personnel and equipment in all areas of operations.

Speaking at the launch of the NNPC Towers Electronic Gate Access and Visitors Management System in Abuja on Wednesday, Dr. Baru said security remained the number one consideration in the list of priorities as captured in the 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA) blueprint of the NNPC Management.

He said the activation of the digital access management system would not only ensure that the NNPC staff and visitors remained protected within the precinct of the expansive NNPC Towers, but also help to account for the massive human traffic while providing electronic restriction of access to classified locations in the facility.

The NNPC GMD thanked the project team for seeing to the completion of the project after the initial hitches, noting that the target was to ensure that the system did not only work, but also upgraded from time to time to meet the best in the world.

The NNPC Towers Electronic Gate Access and Visitors Management System is an integrated management system which encompasses use of multiple state-of-the-art surveillance cameras positioned within and around the four-tower edifice of its Corporate Headquarters. The system also includes scores of multi-dimensional patrol cameras covering the entire precinct and adjoining neighborhood.

The system is complete with a digital control room which provides for real time monitoring of movements across all the 13 floors in the four-towers, including the basements, car parks and neighborhood.