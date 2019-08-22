<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos residents in the Magodo estate axis have accused the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) of increasing tariff from N22 to N50 per kilowatt without any government regulation or prior agreement with consumers.

A resident of the estate, interviewed by newsmen via telephone, said, “I went to recharge my card as usual on Sunday for 5,000 Naira and I found out the units I received was less than half of what I used to have, I inquired and I was told IKEDC promised us 24 hours light hence they need to double tariff to make this possible. If they can’t provide the services the government asked them to provide, they better sell off to someone else. I have provided alternative power for my home and don’t need them to provide 24 hours for me.”

Speaking to newsmen, another residence also said he heard that IKEDC proposed something to the resident association, and he quickly went to recharge and found out that of a truth the price has been doubled. “How will an association agree for my individual utility usage? Are they local government, federal or state government for them to make a decision that concerns individual utility? Who gave them such powers they arrogate to themselves, just because they are an association? Why will they just step on people’s human rights?” he asked.

The estate residence said they all IKEDC signed an agreement with IKEDC to supply them power individually, not collectively.

They urged the federal government to look into what they “new fraud scheme and strategies” adopted by the power distribution company (asking estates association to sign on behalf of individuals going against their rights) and call them to order.

A representative from IKEDC, Mr Felix Ofulue, when contacted, refuted the fraud allegations.

He said they made consultations with estate residence association and reached an agreement before the price change increments where effected. “We are currently supplying 24hours light to the estate in the last one week without fail. Nothing fraudulent about this. We intend to roll out more estates on this new premium plan,” he said.