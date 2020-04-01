<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on security agencies to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement, despite the lockdown ordered in some parts of the country.

The Corporation made the appeal in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr Jennie Obatero, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 29, in a national broadcast announced a lockdown order, effective 11 pm March 30 in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.





Obateru said the exemption granted by the President to certain categories of essential workers covered the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.

He said that the Federal Government counted on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nooks and crannies of the country during the period of the restriction.

The spokesperson said that NNPC held over 2.6 billion litres of petrol; enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond.

He urged motorists not to engage in panic buying.