Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said, yesterday, that localised trippings in networks of electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, was not its responsibility.

TCN, which made this clarification, while specifically reacting to allegation raised by Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to the extent that its network experienced over 2,000 trippings between January and July 2018 owing to unstable national grid.

General Manager, Public Affairs, at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, noted that the alleged statement was entirely clearly misleading and should be ignored.

She said: “Because in the subsequent part of the same report, BEDC claimed significant improvement in its services, which could not have been possible if the national grid was weak as alleged.

“BEDC has no imbedded generation hence it depends entirely on the national grid and could not have recorded such improvement if the national grid has not also improved.”