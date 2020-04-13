Shell lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil after the pipeline transporting it reopened, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The removal of force majeure followed the reopening of the Trans Forcados pipeline by operator Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, a spokeswoman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria said on Monday.
The pipeline was shut down on April 4, Shell said in a previous statement. It declared force majeure on April 6.
Forcados exports were set at roughly 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May and 283,000 bpd in April.
