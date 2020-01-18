<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Libyan state oil firm NOC has declared force majeure on oil exports from the eastern ports of Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Es Sider, a statement said on Saturday.

The NOC said forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, had ordered the closure of the oil ports, which will result in loss of 800,000 bpd in oil output.

The United Nations mission in Libya has expressed deep concern over the disruption and urged all sides to exercise restraint.





“This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost for the Libyan people who depend on the free flow of oil for their well-being,” the mission said.

The closure of oil ports has been defended by a spokesman of Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said the closure of the ports is “a huge step” by the Libyan people.

“The Libyan people are the ones who closed the oil ports and fields, and prevented oil exports.” He added “ we have to protect our people … and not allow anyone to threaten the Libyan people.”