The whole of Lekki district in Lagos on Sunday witnessed total blackout.

This followed a complete system collapse that happened at 15:09.

The Lekki district is under the Eko Zone of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), which covers Lagos Island, Ajah, Ibeju Lekki and Ikoyi.

“Please be informed that there is currently a complete system collapse from transmission. Meaning zero allocation in the whole of Lekki District. Thank you for your understanding and patience,” an alert sent to VGC residents read.

The development has caused outrage in the axis with many questioning the competence of the Nigerian government and Distribution companies in tackling the age-long problem of electricity in Nigeria.

General Manager of EKEDC Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, could not be reached for comment as at press time.

It would be recalled that on Friday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the National Grid is experiencing reduced power generation.

It said this was due to emergency maintenance by Nigeria Gas Company on its gas pipeline supplying gas to Egbin, Omotosho, Olorunsogo and Paras Power Stations.

This was reportedly caused by leakage discovered on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System gas pipeline, necessitating the total shutdown of the four power generating plants on 25th April, 2019.

In a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager Public Affairs, TCN said that prior to the incident, Omotosho NIPP and Olorunsogo NIPP had already been out due to gas supply issues.

According to the statement, NGC worked hard to repair the gas pipeline so that normal gas supply can be restored to the affected power plants.

“Presently, repairs have been completed and the pipeline is currently being pressurised prior to resumption of gas supply to the affected power stations”, it said.