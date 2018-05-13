The Lagos State Government at the weekend said it was determined to generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity through embedded power project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Benjamin Olabinjo, while speaking at a sensitisation programme on the Lagos State Power Sector Reform Law 2018 in Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said government’s decision to make a bold intervention in the power sector had made it imperative to develop a legal framework for a sustainable power sector development.

He said the government had embarked upon several energy-related projects over the last few years which included the Independent Power Plants, otherwise known as Embedded Power, the Light-up Lagos Initiative for Public Lighting and the Solar Energy Projects.

The special adviser explained that, with the Power Sector Reform Law recently assented to by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the coast was now clear to pragmatically work towards achieving the set goal.

“The signing of the Law is a major step at providing legal backing to the laudable efforts of the government towards ensuring a sustainable power supply in the State. The Power sector Law 2018, has taken these efforts further to the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity through embedded power programme. The Law gives legal backing to Power solution initiatives in the State.

“Lagos, as the economic hub of Nigeria, requires a lot of electricity power for both domestic and industrial use. It is in view of this that the government is targeting the generation of about 3,000 megawatts of electricity-off the National grid to ensure availability of reliable energy for all residents of the State as well as attracting investment using available mineral resources.

“This power project include public/street lightening, community electrification and embedded power project. The Law has provided control mechanisms and specified the roles of every organ provided in the law that will ensure the successful implementation of the reform. The organs captured in the Law include, the Commission, the Embedded Power Council, the Embedded Power Provider, Electricity Board, Power Task Force and Rural Electrification,” he explained.

According to Olabinjo, with this reform, Lagos State would be able to achieve uninterrupted 24-hour power supply which would translate into 24-hour economic activities in the State, enhance productivity, increase income, generates employment and improved standard of living for the citizenry.

“On the other hand, the new initiative will enhance private sector participation in the power sector, help in scaling up the value chain of power generation, transmission and distribution and enhance over all infrastructural development of Lagos State,” he added.

Olabinjo solicited the cooperation of Lagosians in the implementation process of the embedded power initiative as all would benefit in terms of efficiency, cost effectiveness and coverage of the area off the national grid.