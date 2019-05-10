<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Idimangoro in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State have protested the poor electric supply in the area, even as they have continued to experience what they termed over billing.

Piqued by the situation, the residents, under the umbrella of Idimangoro Community Development Association (CDA), has forwarded a protest letter to the Chief Executive of Ikeja Electric Plc, complaining of their predicament, even as they sought for a change.

According to the letter dated April 30, 2019, and titled ‘Re: Power Supply To Our Area (Sule Feeder) And Over Billing’, also received by the company same day, the residents stated that for a very long time, they had not been getting regular power supply, even as they had continued to offset the over bloated bills.

In the letter signed by Isah Salihu, the CDA Chairman; Moshood Abiola, Secretary; Oba Festus, NEPA Committee Coordinator; Hon. A. S. Abdulkareem, Assistant NEPA Committee Coordinator, and 16 other street leaders in the area, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, the residents they had written to the company’s Business Manager, Akowonjo Business Unit and Dopemu Undertaking, Agege, but their efforts had yielded no positive response.

The protesting residents maintained that they had resolved not to pay further electricity bills until the Ikeja Electric Plc management provides all the houses in the area with pre-paid meters to avoid an unnecessary accumulation of bills.

They urged the Ikeja Electric Plc management “to do the needful by stopping power supply to the area until the time your organisation will meet our demands.