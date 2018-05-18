The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called on the Federal Government to liberalise the power sector for efficient service delivery.

Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, LCCI’s President also advised the government to provide support to the investors so that they could remain in business.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos on “The State of the Economy, he also expressed support for the eligibility clause because it makes it mandatory for Independent Power Producers to pay distribution companies (DisCos) in their jurisdiction N1 per kilowatt of energy generated as exclusive right.

He said there was nothing wrong with the clause because every investor is in business to make money.

He regretted that the investors may not have done enough due diligence before buying over the DisCos and sought government assistance in the provision of meters to stop the regime of estimated and crazy bills. He also advised the DisCos to audit their customers and know the number and quantity of electricity they consume.

He said the DisCos may have resorted to the issuance of crazy and estimated bills to stay in business as they have complained of unknowingly buying scraps packed as ‘ongoing concerns’ that included obsolete transformers and other equipment. He called for the privatisation of the transmission.

He raised the alarm over the increasing number of fake and substandard products imported into the country.

He stated that the counterfeiting of products posed a grave danger for the health and safety of the citizens, adding that it also constitutes a major challenge to leading brands in the consumer and durable products sector. He said the development erodes their market share, profit margin, and impacts adversely on their reputation.

Meanwhile, the Chambers is set to hold a Stakeholders’ Forum on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) aimed at providing a platform for private sector stakeholders to deliberate on the trade agreement in line with global best practice.

The Stakeholders’ Forum, according to LCCI, is scheduled to hold on Thursday 24th May, 2018 at Commerce House, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 10am.

Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said: “We need ti recognize the reality and inevitability of globalization as economic activities become increasingly borderless. No nation can truly survive in isolation. As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria’s trade policies and relations must be sustainable and in the long-term interest of the country.”

Yusuf further stressed that, “The outcome of the deliberations at the forum will form a basis for a private sector advocacy engagement on the agreement with key stakeholders and relevant agencies of government.”

Yusuf also emphasized that Seasoned Professionals, Business leaders and top Public-Sector Officials will be available to dialogue with participants at the event. There would also be a keynote address by the Director General/ Chief Negotiator, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe.