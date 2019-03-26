<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kwara Government says it is partnering with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to restore electricity in 32 communities that have been experiencing a blackout in the state.

The Press Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Mr Babatunde Abdulrahseed made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to him, more than N15million has been committed to the project to make sure light is restored to the affected communities facing blackout in the last four months.

He also quoted the Commissioner for Energy, Mr Taiye Eleja as saying that the effort was to allow people to enjoy stable electricity supply in order to improve social economic activities in the state.

Eleja said electricity has already been restored in some communities such as Kuntu, Adeta, Pakata, Isale Jagun, Idigba, Ipata Oloje, Sekele, Ita-Merin, Oloje, Alore, Anifowose, Isale Banni and Abemi in Ilorin metropolis.

He said the blackout was as a result of the faulty control panel at Apalara sub-injection station, which IBEDC is currently attending to.

Eleja assured the citizens that electricity will soon be restored to Abayawo, Gaa-Osibi, Ogidi, Owode Street and Isale Asalapa communities among others.